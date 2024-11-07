Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CEO Acquires $1,002,226.00 in Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) CEO David J. Wilson bought 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $1,002,226.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 679.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

