Scotiabank Cuts TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $23.20

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $24.80 to $23.20 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get TIM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIMB

TIM Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TIMB opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. TIM has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TIM by 814.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in TIM by 147.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 325,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TIM in the first quarter worth $196,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 69.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TIM by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 127,465 shares during the period.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.