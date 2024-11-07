Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at UBS Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,657,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,891,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntsman by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after purchasing an additional 203,396 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 52.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after buying an additional 811,099 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

