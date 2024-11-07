Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 387,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,487.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.
Rubrik Company Profile
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
