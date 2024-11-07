Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 387,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,487.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

