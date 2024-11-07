Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.51 and traded as high as $41.38. Saul Centers shares last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 95,935 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $988.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

