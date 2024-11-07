Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4,316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 726,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 709,834 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,464,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366,032 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

