Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 125.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $28,590,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 377.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 239,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 189,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $8,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,994. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Korn Ferry news, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,031.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,994. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock worth $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

