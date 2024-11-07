LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Boosted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $109.98 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 12.63.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

