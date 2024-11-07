Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8,214 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,158,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,838,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,826,742.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,158,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $346,826,742.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,389,817 shares of company stock worth $44,436,836. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.19 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

