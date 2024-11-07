Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 131.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Thermon Group worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $995.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

