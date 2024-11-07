Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 214,250 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

