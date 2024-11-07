Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,801 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 385,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 175,400 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 198,891 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 803,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 296,135 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

