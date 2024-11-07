GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in GoDaddy by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,941. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

