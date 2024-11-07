State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 866 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 290.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

