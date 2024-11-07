Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 504.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 7.8 %

CVLT opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.25. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $233.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

