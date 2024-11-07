NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NOV were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,175,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NOV by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NOV by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at $119,686,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 232.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,885 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $16.79 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

