Contrasting Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -165.26% -55.71% Alkermes 22.15% 24.92% 14.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Alkermes shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Alkermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alkermes 1 3 7 0 2.55

Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 570.39%. Alkermes has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alkermes.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 95.35 -$59.69 million ($1.02) -1.75 Alkermes $1.66 billion 2.85 $355.76 million $1.95 15.02

Alkermes has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alkermes beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans, as well as with the Montreal Heart Institute, the WCN network, and other research centers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; ARISTADA INITIO for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; and LYBALVI, an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. It has collaboration agreements primarily with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. The company also offers proprietary technology platforms to third parties to enable them to develop, commercialize, and manufacture products. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

