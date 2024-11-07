Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Allegion by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

