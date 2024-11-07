Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,098,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,029,000 after acquiring an additional 115,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TR stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.89 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.53%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

