State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $762,000 Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,130,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,383 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,415,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 207,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:INN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $703.13 million, a P/E ratio of 649.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $176.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

