Private Advisor Group LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of BITO stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

