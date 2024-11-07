JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMOM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,193,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,179,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

