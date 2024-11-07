Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $294.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.17. The stock has a market cap of $634.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.