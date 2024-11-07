Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,768,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,797,000 after buying an additional 103,713 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,166.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian J. Willey bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,342.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,105 shares of company stock worth $562,306 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

