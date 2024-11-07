Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,058,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 123.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.35.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

