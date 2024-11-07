Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $874,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

