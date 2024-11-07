Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $937,000 Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

CAKE stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

