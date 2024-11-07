Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of SIGA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.83.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

