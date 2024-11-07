Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 587 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

StepStone Group Trading Up 10.6 %

STEP stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StepStone Group

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.