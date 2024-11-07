Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.