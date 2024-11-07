Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,106 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

