The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

