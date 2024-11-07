Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $204.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 89.12% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

