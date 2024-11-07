Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,381 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,079 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,559,000 after purchasing an additional 687,817 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $155.79 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.76 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

