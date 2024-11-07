Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in RPM International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $7,988,133 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE RPM opened at $134.51 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $134.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

