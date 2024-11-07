Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 18,493 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 124.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The RMR Group worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2,439.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $776.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

