Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,320 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $4,638,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $131,887,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9,356.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 193,400 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 71.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 632,353 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

