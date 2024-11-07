Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,335 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $320.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.12 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

