iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $324.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $237.52 and a 12-month high of $325.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

