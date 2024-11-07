Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $128.35 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.17 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.22, a P/E/G ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,985.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $1,900,156.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 459,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,143,068.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,291 shares of company stock worth $54,154,859. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

