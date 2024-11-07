Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 200,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 112,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

SXT opened at $81.37 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,714.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

