Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 54,210 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 167,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,366,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

