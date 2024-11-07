Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,084 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,813,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,223,000 after acquiring an additional 87,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,198,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,503,000 after buying an additional 127,615 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.2 %

Albemarle stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -34.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

