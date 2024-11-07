Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after acquiring an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

ULTA opened at $387.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

