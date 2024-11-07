BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BJRI. Benchmark lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Bradford Richmond bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.