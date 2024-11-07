Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 298,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Kimco Realty by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,316,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,439,000 after buying an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 392,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.