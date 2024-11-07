Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Ternium worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 72.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 3,152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ternium Price Performance
Shares of TX stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.
Ternium Company Profile
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
