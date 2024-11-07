Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Equifax worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.47.

In other news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $264.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.19. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.31 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

