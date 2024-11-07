Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,587 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,587 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $22,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $3,579,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $12,832,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Up 4.9 %

Cencora stock opened at $245.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.11 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average of $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

