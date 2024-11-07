Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,771 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 43,504 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

